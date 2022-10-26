Terrorist killed near LoC in J-K's Kupwara; search underway

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday killed one foreign terrorist in the Sudpora region near Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara.

The police have also recovered several incriminating materials including arms and ammunition.

"One foreign #terrorist killed in Sudpora near LoC in #Kupwara. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

More details are awaited.

This development has come days after the security forces busted a suspected terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot on Saturday.

According to an official statement, J-K Police and 23 RR Army launched a joint search operation in the forest area of the tehsil Khari of the district, based on the inputs.

"Acting swiftly on the input, a joint search operation of JK Police and 23 RR Army was launched in the forest area and suspected hideout locations were searched which continued till evening during which security forces busted a suspected militant hideout and Arms and ammunition among other things were recovered from the spot," the statement said.

Arms and ammunition including 310 Ak-47 rounds (rusted condition), 30 9mm rounds (rusted condition), one 9mm Magazine, six Ak-47 magazines (rusted condition), one grenade, one tape recorder (rusted condition), one handset with antenna (rusted condition), two cassettes, three battery terminals, one negatives photo film (rusted/damaged) etc were recovered.

( With inputs from ANI )

