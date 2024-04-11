“Terrorists Are Being Killed in Their Own Homes”, Says PM Modi in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday that during the BJP's tenure of 10 years at the helm of the government, there has been a significant shift in counter-terrorism operations. He highlighted that "terrorists are being killed in their own homes", alluding to successful military actions such as the Uri surgical strike and the Balakot air strike.

Speaking at a public rally in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the pivotal decisions undertaken by his administration, notably emphasizing the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir during the NDA regime.

"Today, there is a strong government in the country. Under this 'mazboot Modi sarkar, atankwaadiyon ko ghar mein ghus ke mara jata hai'. The Indian tricolour has become a guarantee of security even in the war zone. After seven decades, Article 370 was scrapped from Jammu and Kashmir and a law was made against triple talaq. It was our strong government which ensured 33 per cent reservation in Parliament and the poor of the general category also got 10 per cent reservation," the PM said.

Lashing out at the Congress party, the Prime Minister said, "During the Congress regime, the soldiers did not even have bulletproof jackets. There was no proper arrangement to protect them from enemy bullets. It was the BJP that gave bulletproof jackets made in India to its soldiers, saving their lives. Today, everything from modern rifles to fighter planes and aircraft carriers is being made in the country itself."

