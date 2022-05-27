Terrorists involved in killing of Kashmiri artist eliminated

Srinagar, May 27 Terrorists involved in recent killing of Kashmiri artist Amreen Bhat were eliminated in an encounter that started between the terrorists and the security forces on Thursday at Aganhanzipora area at Awantipora in South Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday.

"Both the trapped terrorists, killed. Search still going on," police said.

TV artist Bhat was killed by terrorists on Wednesday.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

