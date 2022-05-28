Test Match takes place for 5 days, this is only day 3: Karti Chidambaram arrives at CBI HQ

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) HQ for the third consecutive day, in connection with the alleged visa scam case.

He said, "Test Match takes place for five days, this is only day three. I have written to the Speaker, I am waiting to hear from the Speaker."

Earlier on Friday, Karti had reached the CBI headquarters around 9.30 am and deposed before the investigators.

Before joining the probe, Karti had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, mentioning "I am distressed to bring the matter of grave importance to your urgent notice".

"This issue concerns my rights and privileges as a Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha). Over the course of the past few years, my family and I have become targets of a relentless campaign by the present Government and its Investigating Agencies who are trying to silence our voices of dissent by foisting one fake case after another. Such targeted intimidation of a Member of the House amounts to a breach of privilege," the letter had read.

The letter had further mentioned that he was becoming a victim of a grossly illegal and patently unconstitutional action.

"Shockingly, even my draft notes and questions which I had intended to ask witnesses summoned to the Committee, were also seized. Furthermore, my handwritten notes pertaining to the depositions made to the Committee by Witnesses were also seized - for reasons best known to the Agency," the letter had stated.

Karti further had mentioned in the letter that the actions by the CBI interfered with his parliamentarian duties and urged for immediate cognizance of the issue citing a breach in parliamentary privilege as a pivotal reason.

The CBI had questioned Karti for more than eight hours on Thursday when he first time joined the probe into the case following a special court direction which had ordered him to join the investigation within 16 hours of his arrival from the United Kingdom and Europe, where he had gone with the permission of the Supreme Court and the special court.

( With inputs from ANI )

