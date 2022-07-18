TET qualified teacher eligible to become a madrassa teacher

Under the Madrasa Modernisation Scheme, now only TET-passed teachers will be able to teach students in madrasas in the state. The recruitment rules will be changed soon. The Yogi government has decided to change the education in Madrasas and focus on subjects like Hindi, English, Science, Mathematics, Social Knowledge. According to the new decision taken by the Yogi government, now 20 percent traditional education and 80 percent modern education will be given to students in madrasas. Madrasas at the local level will have one teacher, while madrasas providing education up to class V will have to have four teachers. Also, two teachers for classes 6 to 8 and 3 teachers for class 9, 10 level madrasas will be appointed to teach modern curriculum.

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted for the recruitment of teachers. Only teachers who pass this exam will be able to teach in Madrasas. Only state-level TET passed teachers will be considered eligible for recruitment in Madrasas. Till now there was no condition for teachers teaching in Madrasas. Apart from this, traditional education was imparted at 80 percent and modern education at only 20 percent. Therefore, in the present competitive education, students studying in Madrasas remained isolated. Taking the initiative, Yogi government has now started making drastic changes in the education imparted in madrasas. UP Madarasa E-Learning mobile app has also been launched last week to change the education imparted in Madrasahs. Through this, children will be given education with the help of mobile. Yogi government's effort to connect children with digital education. Students can also attend night classes through this app.

