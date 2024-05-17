'TG' replaces 'TS' as Telangana's abbreviation

Hyderabad, May 17 The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders to replace 'TS' with 'TG' as the state's abbreviation.

With the Centre adopting 'TG' as the new abbreviation, the state government ordered the replacement of all references to 'TS' with 'TG' in the nomenclature of all state PSUs, agencies, autonomous institutions and other government bodies.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued a Government Order (GO) directing all departments of the Secretariat to replace all references to 'TS' with 'TG' in official documents (including letterheads, reports, notifications etc), signages within and outside government offices, websites and online platforms and any other official communication.

She requested all Special Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries to review with all government institutions under their administrative control to ensure this migration seamlessly across the board.

All departments have been asked to submit compliance reports by May 31.

The Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways had on Wednesday formally notified 'TG' as Telangana’s vehicle code.

With this, 'TG' will replace 'TS' as the state code for all vehicle registration plates. It was in February that the new Congress government decided to change the abbreviation.

Following the Cabinet decision, 'TG' will replace 'TS' in the gazette of the Union Government.

After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the then-TRS government opted for 'TS' as the state abbreviation. However, the Congress, which came to power five months ago. decided to change the abbreviation. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the previous government did not follow any rule and rhyme and decided to go with 'TS' as per its whims.

During the campaign for Assembly elections, Revanth Reddy had said that 'TS' was chosen only to suit the TRS party. No other state in the country has ‘state’ in the alphabet component in the vehicle registration number, he had pointed out.

