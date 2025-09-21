‘TG’ replaces ‘TS’ on Hyderabad police vehicles

Hyderabad, Sep 21 Hyderabad police have replaced ‘TS’ with ‘TG’ as the Telangana state’s abbreviation in the number plates on its vehicles.

Consequent to the decision of the state government to change the abbreviation, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand had instructed that all old number plates on patrol vehicles and police station vehicles be removed, replaced with new ones, and necessary repairs be carried out.

Accordingly, the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Headquarters officials made arrangements to implement these changes for a total of 188 government vehicles.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR Headquarters, works worth about Rs 1.6 crore were undertaken. These included removal of old plates and machine polishing, denting and painting of bumpers, doors, and panels, engine repairs, and internal hardware works to ensure that the vehicles remain in full and proper condition.

The stickering and repair process of 134 patrol vehicles was completed, and these vehicles were re-commissioned by the CAR Headquarters officials on Sunday.

These vehicles will play a vital role in maintaining law and order in the city, preventing crime, ensuring quick response during emergencies, and enhancing the efficiency of the police force, officials stated.

Other vehicles under Hyderabad City Police — including Traffic ACP vehicles, Inspector vehicles, Pilot vehicles, and Interceptor vehicles — will also undergo this process in the coming days and will be made fully operational.

On this occasion, vehicle drivers were given clear guidelines to keep the vehicles clean and in proper condition.

The Telangana government had issued orders in May last year to replace 'TS' with 'TG' as the state’s abbreviation.

With the Centre adopting 'TG' as the new abbreviation, the state government ordered the replacement of all references to 'TS' with 'TG' in the nomenclature of all state PSUs, agencies, autonomous institutions, and other government bodies.

A Government Order (GO) was issued directing all departments of Secretariat to replace all references to 'TS' with 'TG' in official documents (including letterheads, reports, notifications, etc), signage within and outside government offices, websites and online platforms and any other official communication.

The Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways also notified ‘TG’ as Telangana’s vehicle code. With this, 'TG' will replace 'TS' as the state code for all vehicle registration plates.

It was in February 2024 that the Congress government decided to change the abbreviation.

After the formation of Telangana state in 2014, the TRS government had opted for 'TS' as the state abbreviation.

However, the Congress, which came to power in December 2023, decided to change the abbreviation.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the previous government did not follow any rule or rhyme and decided to go with 'TS' as per its whims.

