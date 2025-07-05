Thackeray brothers to address joint victory rally today to celebrate Maha govt’s turnaround on Hindi from Grade 1

Mumbai, July 5 Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will on Saturday participate in a joint victory rally organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), in Worli Dome to celebrate the MahaYuti government’s decision to withdraw two government resolutions on the introduction of Hindi from Classes 1 to 5.

It will be the first joint rally of the Thackeray cousin brothers Uddhav and Raj, after the split in the Shiv Sena in 2005.

Amid talks of coming together ahead of the upcoming BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated to be held within the next six months, Uddhav and Raj have decided to jointly rake up the issues of Marathi language and 'Marathi Manoos' in a serious bid to corner the BJP-led MahaYuti government in Maharashtra.

Both the parties have decided not to display party flags and banners but the Shiv Sainiks and ManSainiks have worked hard to put up a major show of strength on Saturday.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will be seen on the same platform as they will reach the joint rally venue at 11.30 A.M.

Before they speak, the Communist leader Prakash Reddy, the Peasants and Workers Party of India leader Jayant Patil and NCP (SP) leader and party MP Supriya Sule will address the rally.

Incidentally, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has conveyed his inability to be part of the joint rally due to prior engagements but said his party is against the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra.

The senior Pawar chose to stay away so that the focus will remain on both the Thackeray brothers.

The Congress has decided not to join the rally especially due to differences with Raj Thackeray’s protests against Hindi speaking people, especially North Indians.

Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS sources said that if the Congress decides to join at the last moment the party representative will be given an opportunity to address the joint rally.

Big screens have been installed inside and outside the joint rally venue as the organisers expect a big turnout.

Both the Thackeray cousins have said that the issue of imposition of Hindi is not yet over as the government’s move to appoint the Narendra Jadhav committee is meaningless and they will continue to oppose the introduction of Hindi.

