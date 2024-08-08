Thackeray Family Meets Sunita Kejriwal, Criticizes Use of Agencies Against Opposition

In a notable political development, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, along with prominent party leaders Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, visited Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and her family in Delhi. During the visit, they discussed what they termed as the misuse of central agencies against political opponents.

Uddhav Thackeray, in a statement, expressed concern over the current political climate, highlighting what he described as a "situation of dictatorship." He pointed out a historic anomaly in the case of Arvind Kejriwal, where, according to Thackeray, his release was halted without a formal order copy.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was also present, emphasized that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being leveraged to suppress dissent and target opposition figures. Despite these challenges, Thackeray assured Sunita Kejriwal that they would persist in their fight and remain united in their resistance against such tactics.

Singh alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were the government's weapons against opposition to suppress its voice. "We will fight against dictatorship together. Uddhav assured Sunita bhabhi and the family that everyone is standing together in these difficult times," Singh added.Later, in a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray said, "...Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray ji called on Sunita Kejriwal ji. We are all united in fighting against forces that want to destroy to fabric of Bharat, that is India. The central agencies are targeting @ArvindKejriwal ji because the BJP fears him. Our fight to protect the Constitution and democracy continues."

Kejriwal's AAP and the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is in the national capital to meet leaders of the INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.