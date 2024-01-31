Thackeray Group Criticizes Central Investigation Agencies, Accuses Them of Serving BJP's Agenda

Opposition once again criticizes ED action against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Central Government is under attack. In Maharashtra, ED action is also targeting some leaders, with many receiving investigation notices. The Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state has also criticized the government. Thackeray group MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has condemned the BJP.

The BJP can go to any extent to corner the opposition. Central investigative agencies such as the ED, CBI, Income Tax, and Election Commission have become tools working solely for the BJP. This is becoming a part of the BJP's campaign, which is unfortunate for the country. Opposition leaders who have aligned with the BJP claim to now be at ease and able to sleep peacefully, as the pressure from the ED and CBI will not relent. No charges are being made, yet opponents are continuously being summoned by the ED. Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the BJP in the hopes that the people of the country will take note and teach them a lesson.

BJP is a coward party.

They do not dare to go among the people. If there is no EVM or Chandigarh pattern, BJP cannot win. A shop in Uttar Pradesh's Chandaul has received 200 EVM machines. He is an office bearer of BJP. Over 300 EVM machines found in a truck in Assam. That truck is also in the name of a local office bearer of BJP. Thackeray group MP Sanjay Raut asked what is this game. He was talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut claimed that BJP will now contest the elections on Mansukhbhai or Chandigarh pattern. This is the preparation of how elections will be contested in 2024. There are two patterns. A Mansukhbhai pattern, who has become the director of an EVM manufacturing company. Sanjay Raut criticized the second Chandigarh formula.