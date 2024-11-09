Thai national shot at in Udaipur, abandoned at hospital

Jaipur, Nov 9 A foreign woman from Thailand was shot in the chest in Udaipur city on Saturday, said police, adding that the investigation is on to ascertain the intent of the crime and the miscreants behind it.

Officials said that the woman was left in a hospital by three boys who later fled.

Considering the case suspicious, the injured was referred to Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital (MB).

The woman, identified as Thogkot, is a resident of Thailand. She was staying at Hotel Veer Palace in Udaipur. Thogkot (24) left the hotel at 1.30 a.m. early on Saturday, got into a taxi and left.

Police went to the hospital as well as the hotel to investigate the matter. So far, it has not been ascertained at which location and why the bullet was fired at her. Information is also being sought about the three boys who left her in the hospital.

A friend of Thogkot was also staying in the hotel with her. Both of them had dinner at around 8.30 p.m. on Friday night. She came out of the hotel late at night and left in a taxi parked outside at 1.31 a.m. It is not known yet why she went out, said police, adding that the Thai national injured by the bullet was taken by three boys to a private hospital located at Bheelon ka Bedla on Gogunda Highway.

"After this, all three boys are missing. When the situation seemed suspicious, the doctor of the private hospital referred the girl to MB Hospital," said an official.

Meanwhile, police reached the hotel to investigate the matter and examined the CCTV footage. It came to light that no one knew about the girl. Police are also examining the footage of the surrounding area.

Further investigations are in progress.

