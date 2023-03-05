Thane couple murder neighbour for keeping slippers outside their home

Thane, March 5 In a bizarre revenge, a couple in Maharashtra's Thane city allegedly killed their 54-year-old neighbour for allegedly keeping footwear outside their door, the police said here on Sunday.

The incident, with fisticuffs and brutal assault, occurred on Saturday evening in Mira Road and followed several days of heated arguments, an official told mediapersons.

The victim, Afsar Khatri, living in the minority-dominated Nayanagar locality, succumbed to his injuries late Saturday night.

Following a complaint, the police rushed to the building and arrested the woman, while her husband managed to escape from the crime scene.

