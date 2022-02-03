Thanjavur student suicide case: Tamil Nadu files appeal in SC challenging Madras HC's order transferring probe to CBI

Tamil Nadu has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court transferring probe into the girl suicide case to CBI.

Recently, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered that the probe into the girl suicide matter will be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The order came on the plea filed by the girl father.

Meanwhile, the father of the victim girl has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with the Madras High Court Madurai bench order which transferred the probe of the case to CBI.

A Lakshminarayanan advocate for Lavanya's father Muruganantham has filed a caveat in the apex court in connection with the matter.

The case pertains to a 17-year old girl from a poor background, who studied in a Christian Missionary School in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district and was allegedly being forced to convert to Christianity by her school. Allegations of torture after her refusal to convert were also raised by the girl. According to Police, the victim had consumed poisonous material on January 9 and had succumbed ten days later.

Recently, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in the apex court seeking direction to investigate the root cause of Lavanya's suicide and to issue direction to the Centre to enact a stringent Anti-Conversion Law immediately.

( With inputs from ANI )

