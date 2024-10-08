The Issue of Caste Census Is Being Dramatized To Divert People’s Attention From the Muda Scam”: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that the issue of caste census is being dramatized to divert people's attention from the Muda scam. He said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's move to implement the census report is just a drama.To cover the wrongs committed by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, as there is no development work happening in the state and to divert the attention of the people the government has started this drama. Before leaving for Delhi, he spoke to the media in Bengaluru and said that the caste census report would be submitted to the Lok Sabha. The government had accepted it before the elections.

He questioned why it has been quiet for so long and what is the political essence behind the noise and said that Siddaramaiah is playing a drama in the matter of implementation of the caste census report. He said that now, in the backdrop of the MUDA scam, this government is trying to mislead the people and is trying to take protection in the name of the caste census. Siddaramaiah, who had accused me of not accepting the report when I became the Chief Minister, said that everyone knows the secret of keeping the report for so long without implementing it, Kumaraswamy added. Ask the state leaders for the caste census report- AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, who did not give a clear answer about implementing the Caste Census Report in the state, said that he asked the state leaders about this. He said that the Congress party expressed its stand on caste census during the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, he said, "We are not talking about caste census now. We also spoke during the Lok Sabha elections. He said that we will take the next step in the matter of caste census after taking the opinion of all the states. He did not give a clear answer to the question asked about the implementation of the caste census report in the state, he only said that he asked the state leaders. The Muda scandal has made a big noise in the state and an FIR has been filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while he is in trouble and is being run by the Congress leaders who are eyeing the CM position. Concerned about secret meetings held by some MLAs separately, the High Command has warned them not to hold any such meetings. It is different from such secret meetings when the high command is firmly behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Public doubts will arise about the stability of the government. So, the High Command has ordered that no one hold such meetings. Congress sources said that the High Command has also warned some MLAs that disciplinary action will be taken if they hold a meeting. There is no question of Siddaramaiah resigning as Chief Minister. Although everyone is saying openly that he has done nothing wrong, some leaders, who are eyeing the position of CM, held a meeting with their close MLAs, which has angered the high command. Seniors came to Bengaluru to break the secret meetings going on in the state politics and spoke to all the leaders and MLAs.

