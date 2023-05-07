'The Kerala Story' is not just a film, it exposes faces: Anurag Thakur

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 7 : Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said that 'The Kerala Story' is not just a film and it exposes people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism.

"'The Kerala Story' is not just a film. There are some people who want to lure girls into the path of terrorism, and their face has been exposed in this film," said Thakur.

Referring to the political parties opposing the film, he alleged that they support PFI, terrorism and ISIS.

"Some political parties are opposing it. If they are protesting then they support PFI, terrorism and ISIS," said Anurag Thakur.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will attend a special screening of the movie on Sunday in Karnataka's Bengaluru where he is campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The BJP chief will attend the screening at 8.45 pm in the Garuda Mall.

Taking to Twitter, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Tejasvi Surya said, "'The Kerala Story' is an important movie documenting & reflecting social issues of our times, in Kerala & other parts of the country. It has a salient message for our young women. We are inviting young girl students of Bengaluru to join National President of BJP Sri @JPNadda Ji for a special screening of the movie, today evening at 8:45 PM, Inox, Garuda Mall, MG Road."

Earlier, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'The Kerala Story' movie is based on a terror conspiracy.

The Prime Minister said that the film 'The Kerala Story' shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. He added that the film is based on a terror conspiracy.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design", the PM said.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

