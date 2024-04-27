The political battle of Junagadh: A deep dive into its Lok Sabha election dynamics

Junagadh, April 27 Few constituencies in Indian politics capture the interplay of local and national interests as well as the Junagadh Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

The seat, a stronghold of the BJP, presents a compelling narrative with its history and the intense rivalry between the BJP and the Congress.

The BJP’s Rajeshbhai Naranbhai Chudasama, born on April 10, 1982 is the current MP from the Junagadh-Gir Somnath constituency.

A political figure with deep roots in local governance, Chudasama was previously an MLA from Mangrol in Junagadh District, elected under the BJP banner in 2012.

His rise to prominence was marked by a significant victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and a repeat success in 2019, where he solidified his status with 547,952 votes.

Coming from the Koli caste, he holds a significant sway over a crucial voter base in the region.

On the other side, Congress presents Hirabhai Jotva, a multifaceted personality who juggles roles as a politician, farmer, and entrepreneur.

Born on June 1, 1968, Jotva has been an integral part of the Congress from an early age.

His diverse career includes leadership roles in educational NGOs and a tenure as the Vice President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Jotva’s grassroots connection was further strengthened through his earlier stints as the Sarpanch of Supasi Village and the leader of Junagadh and Gir Somnath District Panchayat's opposition.

In anticipation of the forthcoming elections on May 7, local establishments in Junagadh District are promoting civic engagement by offering discounts to voters.

This initiative, led by Junagadh Collector Anil Ranavasiya and the Junagadh Hotel Association, aims to encourage higher voter turnout with a 7 per cent discount on food on polling day.

The district administration has ensured all logistical arrangements are in place to facilitate a smooth voting process.

Junagadh, covering an area of 8,831 sq kms and bordered by the Arabian Sea, has a rich historical and economic background.

With a population exceeding 27 lakh as per the 2011 census, the district thrives on its robust fishing industry supported by major ports like Veraval and Porbandar.

Politically, the constituency has been a battleground with fluctuating allegiances, though the BJP has maintained a strong foothold in recent elections.

Junagadh's political landscape has been vibrant and contested, with its inception as a general seat in 1962, first won by the Congress.

The BJP’s prominence was highlighted when Bhavna Ben Chikhalia became the first woman from the district to win this seat in 1991, achieving four-consecutive victories thereafter.

The seat's significance in Gujarat's political sphere is profound, reflecting the area's democratic spirit and critical role in shaping the state's and possibly the nation's governance.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chudasama emerged victorious, securing the seat with a significant margin of 150,211 votes. He received 547,744 votes, translating to a 54.00 per cent vote share.

He was pitted against Punjabhai Bhimabhai Vansh of the Congress, who garnered 397,533 votes, representing 39.47 per cent of the vote share.

This victory mirrored his performance in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections where Chudasama triumphed. During that election cycle, he received 513,179 votes, which accounted for 54.46 per cent of the total votes.

His opponent, the Congress’ Vansh, received 377,347 votes or 40.05 per cent of the vote share, making the winning margin 135,832 votes.

