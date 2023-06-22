The region, unlike before, now has prevalence of harmonious atmosphere, says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 : Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Thursday, addressed the Special Convocation Ceremony of Jammu University at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium.

He also stated that a convocation ceremony holds great significance in one's life. He advised the students not to be afraid of failure. He praised the Lt Governor of J&K for steering the Union Territory to newer heights of development.

Dhankhar mentioned that the Union territory has now a harmonious atmosphere.

"The region, unlike before, now has the prevalence of harmonious atmosphere and called it as the greatest homage to the life and mission of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee who laid down his life for building a strong and united India", said the Vice President.

In addition to this, the Vice President announced a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Council of World Affairs and the University of Jammu. This, according to him, will facilitate greater exposure to the University in domains of culture, education and foreign affairs at a global level.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to the Vice President for attending the convocation and blessing the students at the beginning of their working life.

Sinha congratulated the student and advised them to follow their passion, move forward with new resolutions, adapt to the change and learn new things accordingly, and share the wisdom earned at the University with the world.

"Convocation is the moment of transformation in a student's life. Stepping into the real world is also considered as the start of a new mission, a mission to use special knowledge and skills and to contribute to equitable, sustainable growth in building

a strong and prosperous India", said the Lieutenant Governor.

He also stated that one has to respect individuality and the unique talent hidden within each student.

Adding, Sinha said, "Students will not come to Universities to receive just bookish knowledge or to accumulate more information. Universities will have to prepare human capital which will ensure its relevance in this fast-changing world powered by algorithms".

The Lt Governor appreciated the J&K Higher Education Council and Vice Chancellors of all Universities of Jammu and Kashmir and associated stakeholders for their significant contribution to implementing the National Education Policy and promoting independent thinking, scientific temper, creativity and nurturing unique personalities among the students.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, NEP 2020 is promoting an education system that makes students conscious, not mechanical. It makes them a carrier of knowledge, wisdom and values and not a storehouse of memories," the Lt Governor said.

Additionally, he also extended his wishes to the faculty members of Jammu University.

"Convocation is also a moment of pride for teachers. Our ancient scripture beautifully describes the relationship between Guru and Disciple. Guru prays that his fame and his disciple fame may increase together. This is an example of the highest values of our Indian culture. In that sense, students are not handed over just medals and degrees, but a legacy of values and a huge responsibility on their shoulders to enrich and preserve it for future generations", said Lieutenant Governor, Sinha.

Admiring the new initiatives taken at Jammu University, he said, "I am confident that in the coming days, Jammu University will give a new direction to the education sector of the country".

Also, Prof Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, presented the University report and highlighted special programmes to be rolled out soon.

Sudesh Dhankhar, wife of Vice President; Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairman, Higher Education Council, Jammu and Kashmir; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; Members of University Council, eminent personalities; senior officials, faculty members and students attended the Special Convocation ceremony.

