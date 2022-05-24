The Unani hakim who ministered to the soul as a 'wounded' poet

Had he not been associated with Hindi films, lines like "Main akela hi chala tha jaanib-e-manzil magar/Log saath aate gaye aur karvan banta gaya" would have been enough for his fame.

Majrooh Sultanpuri, however, dominated Bollywood for decades, writing lyrics right for what would be K.L. Saigal's swan song

