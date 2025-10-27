Theft at ex-K'taka DGP's Lucknow house; jewellery, cash stolen

Lucknow, Oct 27 A theft was reported at the Lucknow home of former Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP) Mahendra Kumar Srivastava, where thieves stole jewellery and valuables worth several lakhs of rupees, officials said on Monday.

The stolen items include an extensive collection of gold and diamond ornaments such as necklaces, chains, earrings, tops, bracelets, and more. Additionally, 40 grams of gold coins were also reported missing.

The complaint was filed by Rishika Raj at the Aliganj police station. She stated that she resides with her family at her maternal uncle Mahendra Kumar Srivastava's house in Aliganj Sector-G.

Her husband, Nitin Kumar Srivastava, is currently employed in Salalah, Oman. On October 16, Rishika and her family left for Salalah to visit him, entrusting the house to their longtime servant, Akash Rawat, who was scheduled to return to his village after Diwali.

According to the complaint, Akash performed Diwali puja on October 20 and left for his village the next day after locking the house. However, on the morning of October 26, when he returned to collect his vehicle, he found several locks broken and household items scattered.

He immediately informed the family and also contacted Nitin Kumar Srivastava. Upon Rishika Raj's return to Lucknow, she discovered that the cupboard had been broken into and cash and jewellery had been stolen.

Rishika detailed the stolen items in her complaint, which included approximately Rs 2.25 lakh in cash, eight gold bracelets, eleven gold chains, four gold bangles, two gold lockets, five large gold sets, three diamond sets, two gold armlets, twenty-four pairs of gold earring-tops, five diamond pendant sets, and gold coins weighing around 40 grams.

All the jewellery belonged to Rishika, her mother-in-law and her daughter.

She also reported that the thieves took the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house and the Airtel Xstream TV box.

Following the report, the Aliganj police registered an FIR against unknown individuals under sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor