There is need for user-friendly apps for differently-abled people: Secretary DEPwD

New Delhi, Dec 14 Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) Secretary on Thursday said that there is a need for apps to be user-friendly for those without hands and stressed the importance of making banking apps accessible to people with disabilities.

He was speaking at the second edition of the 'Inclusive India – Digital First' conference. The event brought together the luminaries of the Indian IT industry, focusing on the imperative integration of people with disabilities into the digital framework.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPWD, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment said: “There are numerous schemes. We are actively promoting barrier-free campaigns for accessibility. We are addressing physical accessibility by incorporating ramps for wheelchairs, lifts, accessible buses, and designing disability-friendly toilets at railway stations.”

He said that there is need for apps to be user-friendly for those without hands and also stressed the importance of making banking apps accessible to people with disabilities.

"For instance, hotels must be booked online, requiring websites to be accessible. Similarly, IRCTC websites are crucial for obtaining online tickets. Can a blind person use Ola and Uber apps?" questioned Aggarwal while talking to IANS.

"The law mandates accessibility, with 13 ministries issuing notifications. The sports ministry recently emphasised making stadiums disabled-friendly," Aggarwal said.

Highlighting the community's role, Aggarwal stressed collective efforts with corporations and the government to address problems.

He emphasised the need for inclusive education, stating, ‘Availability of braille for the blind is crucial, and text-to-speech is essential for the deaf.’

He said that the education remains one of the significant challenges.

The summit aims to include 15 per cent of the world's population by implementing digital accessibility and making web and mobile accessible to people with disabilities.

