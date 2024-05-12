There Is No Need To Hand Over the Sexual Assault Case of MP Prajwal Revanna to CBI, SIT and Police Can Investigate and Uncover the Truth: CM Siddaramiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asserted that there is no need to hand over the sexual assault case of MP Prajwal Revanna to the CBI. He said that SIT can investigate and uncover the truth as per the law. Former Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders have requested to the Governor to hand over the Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case to the CBI probe. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah does not need a CBI investigation. Siddaramaiah said that he has faith and trust in our police.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who offered garlands to the effigy of Jagajyoti Basaveshwara in Mysore today on Basava Jayanti and spoke to media, said that the Special Investigation Team will investigate the case. He said, “Our police will investigate properly and uncover the truth. I have never been to the police. It does not say work against the law. We should trust our police, he questioned whether it is not our police that investigates all criminal cases. This case is international.”

The chief minister rejected the demand of a CBI investigation by saying that what the BJP-JDS leaders are saying is only with the intention of CBI investigating the case. Neither I nor Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar are involved in this case. We have confidence in SIT. He said that there is a belief that the truth will emerge from the investigation. He questioned whether any case was given to the CBI for investigation when the BJP was in power earlier. The CM said that there is no political interference in Revanna's case. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied allegations that there was politics involved in the arrest of former minister Revanna.

The victim, who has filed a rape case against Prajwal, was produced before the judge and the statement was recorded and the local court was also made. Sources said that Prajwal sexually assaulted and raped the victim while working. A few days ago, one of the three victims appeared before the SIT, which expedited the investigation into the sexual assault case against Prajwal, and gave information about the sinister act committed by Prajwal.

The middle-aged victim, a JDS leader and former elected representative from Hassan, had accused Prajwal of raping her at the MP's official government residence. A 3rd FIR has been filed against Prajwal on charges of raping a woman by abusing the government's authority, misusing power and taking the woman hostage. The SIT issued a notice to Prajwal on April 30th but On May 1, Prajwal, through his lawyer Arun G., posted on Facebook that "I am not in Bengaluru to attend the hearing. The truth will come out as soon as possible."

Advocate Arun had asked for time from SIT for seven days. The SIT officials, who refused to give seven days time, asked him to appear immediately. But Prajwal did not come. Now the time that Prajwal was asked to attend the hearing as he had asked has expired. The Ministry of Home Affairs has already given detailed information about the accused to 196 countries through Interpol. Prajwal will face further hardship if he does not attend the trial. Prajwal Revanna had booked and canceled the ticket twice. On May 15, LH 764 will travel from Munich to Bangalore and will arrive at Terminal 2 at 12:30 PM. It remains to be seen whether Prajwal will board this flight or play SIT officials for a little longer. The police received information from the immigration department that the ticket was booked from Munich Airport in Germany.

Here, the SIT has arrested former Yuva Janta Dal president H K Sujay, Madhu Kappadi, Manu H and lawyer Thimmappa. The four were involved in the abduction of a woman on April 29 after the sexual assault allegations against the MP emerged following the leak of videos and photos on pen drives in Hassan on April 21, police sources said.