“They Are Here To Arrest Arvind Kejriwal”: AAP on ED’s Presence at Delhi CM’s Residence

Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, are gathered outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence following an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid in North Delhi's Civil Lines. This development comes after the Delhi High Court declined to provide Kejriwal protection from coercive action in an excise policy case earlier today.

According to AAP leaders, four buses of police personnel are stationed outside Kejriwal's home, and the road leading to his residence has been blocked. Bharadwaj, addressing the media, expressed concern, stating, "The presence of police inside the CM's house and the restricted access indicate a possible raid. It appears there is a plan to arrest the CM."

Atishi, another AAP leader, accused the ED and their alleged masters, the BJP, of disregarding the courts. She claimed, "This is a political conspiracy aimed at arresting Arvind Kejriwal... If such a popular leader is arrested, people from all over Delhi will gather in support at his residence."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for the ninth time in connection with a money laundering case. In response, Atishi stated, "It is clear that the ED and their masters, the BJP, do not respect the courts. Had this been the case, they would not have come to raid the residence of Arvind Kejriwal today itself... This is a political conspiracy and they are here to arrest Arvind Kejriwal."

“Arvind Kejriwal is not a person, he is an idea... We cannot go inside because heavy security is deployed. We will wait here. If a popular CM is arrested this way, his supporters from all over Delhi will come here... The HC issued a notice today to the ED as to why are the summons not being quashed, and why interim relief shall not be provided to Arvind Kejriwal. Without waiting for the decision of the court, ED has arrived to arrest Arvind Kejriwal... If this is a search operation, why have they brought four buses full of police personnel? What was the need to bring two buses full of RAF personnel? What was the need to barricade the whole area?... This is a conspiracy to arrest Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi says, "The matter is going on in the court, 22 April has been decided as the next date. What was the hurry to raid, to arrest, to search?... The way police have been deployed here is condemnable... We have no contact with Arvind Kejriwal. Further intentions will soon become clear..."

The situation outside Kejriwal's residence remains tense as AAP leaders and supporters await further developments amid the ongoing ED investigation and legal proceedings.