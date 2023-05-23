'They are management experts, not owners': Kerala BJP Vice President slams Devaswom Board over 'RSS circular'

Kochi (Karnataka) [India], May 23 : After the Travancore Devaswom Board's issued a circular banning RSS 'shakhas' (branches) or mass drills at the shrines, state BJP Vice President KS Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that the board is composed of management experts, not owners of the property to issue any such circular.

"Primary question is, who is the legally combatant owner of the temple? The answer is that the Deity is the owner of the temple property. Deity enjoys minor legal status. A temple is to be guided by sects. Devaswom Board is the management authority of the temples, their duty is to protect the will and welfare of the Deity. Devaswom Board is not the owner of the property. They are only the management experts," Radhakrishnan said while talking to ANI.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) issued a circular to all temples under it to not allow mass drills and other activities organised by the RSS on temple premises.

The circular, issued earlier this month says that this should be strictly followed and action will be taken against those officers who do not follow it.

The TDB's fresh circular is a reiteration of its earlier order on March 30, 2021, which stated that temple premises should not be used for any other purpose other than for temple rituals and festivals.

"RSS 'shakhas' were operating in many temples and performing drills there. This is the reason why such a circular was issued. Temples are for the believers, there should not be any inconvenience to devotees. This is the stand of the Board," K Ananthagopan, President of Travancore Devaswom Board said while speaking to the reporters.

While hitting out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Radhakrishnan further said, "The intention is very simple. Pinarayi has to satisfy his family members. Pinarayi tries to protect the religious interests of his son-in-law, PA Muhammad Riyas, a Kerala Minister."

The BJP leader also accused Riyas of having been associated with the proscribed organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India(SIMI).

"His son-in-law was a SIMI man. Once a SIMI person could ever be a SIMI person. So he has to protect the religious interests of his son-in-law. Muhammad Riyas is the Chief Minister in waiting. So he gets training under his father-in-law," Radhakrishnan alleged.

