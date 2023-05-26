"They have no respect for democracy": Union Min RK Singh slams Opp for boycotting new Parliament building opening

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Union Minister for Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Friday slammed opposition leaders for boycotting the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, RK Singh said, "What was Sonia Gandhi's post when she laid the foundation stone of the assembly of Chhattisgarh? Was she the governor? Was she the President? India is an independent country. It is not a colony of any family, it is not a colony of anyone. The people of the opposition should understand that democracy is not the rule of the family, it is not going to work anymore."

The Union Minister said that the inauguration of the new Parliament building is the biggest occasion of the century.

"A grand parliament has been formed, it needs to be celebrated, it is the biggest festival of democracy but the people of the opposition never had respect for democracy. The way they behave in the parliament they come and disrupt proceeding of the House. They have no respect for democracy," he roared.

Singh went on to add that the opposition is not ashamed after engaging in such exercises.

"Who inaugurated the Parliament Annexe? Who inaugurated the Parliament Library building? Who inaugurated the Assembly of Tamil Nadu? Who laid the foundation stone of the Assembly of Chhattisgarh? Who inaugurated the Central Hall of the Assembly of Bihar? At that time these people did not raise any questions," he added.

Various opposition parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building and stated that it "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

In a joint statement released by 19 parties on May 24, the like-minded opposition parties said that Prime Minister's decision to inaugurate the building by himself is "a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response."

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor