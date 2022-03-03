Thief, eluding law for 11 years, finally held

New Delhi, March 3 A 45-year-old man, who was declared a proclaimed offender 11 years ago in a case of theft, was finally arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Hansraj alias Raj, a resident of Krishna Nagar, was booked in a case under Sections 380 (Theft in dwelling house) and 457 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code in 2004.

According to the police, six years later, the accused was then declared a proclaimed offender by Saket court in 2010 as he was absconding.

On February 17 this year, an information about Hansraj was received by the staff of Saket police station following which a team was set up to nab him. It was found during the surveillance that he was living under a false identity in the area of Krishna Nagar, and the area was raided and he was apprehended.

