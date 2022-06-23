Thief in woman's nightgown enters house; takes away cash, jewellery

Patna, June 23 A thief wearing a woman's nightgown struck in a house of a fuel station owner and stole Rs 5 lakh cash, jewelleries worth Rs 15 lakh, a licensed revolver, 30 live cartridges, in the wee hours of Thursday.

The incident was caught in CCTV cameras in which the thief is seen roaming in the house wearing a nightgown around 1.47 a.m. on Thursday.

The house owner Sanjeev Kumar lodged an FIR in the town police station of Begusarai. His house is located in Lohia Nagar of the city.

"I returned from my office at 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday and went to sleep after having dinner with my wife and grandson. My son came at 11.30 p.m. from the fuel station and he also went to sleep with his wife. The thief entered the house from the window and probably used spray to make us unconscious. When we woke up in the morning, we saw the cupboard was ransacked. Rs 4.5 lakh cash, jewelleries, license revolver and 30 cartridges were missing from the cupboard. The thief had not touched the double barrel rifle in the house which was kept alongside the revolver," Kumar said.

"We did not hear any sound of the thief. It looks like the thief may have sprayed something so that we became unconscious. Even my son and his wife, who were sleeping in the other room, did not know anything about it. We were shocked when when we scanned the CCTV footage of the house," Kumar said.

"We have registered an FIR against an unknown thief and investigation is underway to find some clues about the accused who was wearing a woman's nightgown and also covered his face with a mask," said an investigating officer of the town police station.

