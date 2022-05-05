Thieves steal 80 feet long bridge in Bihar by using gas cutter

In Bihar, thieves have stolen an 80 feet long iron bridge. The thieves cut the bridge with a gas cutter and fled. This is the third incident of pool theft in a month. A few weeks ago, the bridge connecting Jehanabad to Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district also went missing. The bridge was built over the river Dardha.

According to Rakesh Kumar, BDO, Chandan Department, the thieves used a gas cutter to cut the bridge. About 70 per cent of the bridges made of iron and steel have disappeared. Earlier, there were incidents of pool theft in Nalanda and Rohtas districts. A bridge was built in 2004 for devotees going from Sultanganj in Bihar to Deoghar in Jharkhand. The bridge was 80 feet long and 15 feet wide. The construction of the bridge cost Rs 45 lakh. With the help of a gas cutter, the thieves cut about 70 percent of the bridge. A few weeks ago, a bridge over the Dardha River connecting Jehanabad to Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district was stolen. Earlier in April, a gang of thieves stole a 60 feet long bridge from Rohtas district in broad daylight. The theft took place with the help of local officials and villagers. The thieves came to Rohtas as irrigation officers and stole the bridge with the help of gas cutters.