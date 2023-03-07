Thieves strike at senior IAS officer's house in Bihar

Patna, March 7 A gang of thieves struck at the ancestral house of senior IAS officer Rahul Singh at Vaishali district in Bihar and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables, an official said on Tuesday.

Rahul Singh is currently deployed with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in Delhi. His younger brother along with his family lives in Patna.

