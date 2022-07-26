Thiruvallur Class 12 girl death case: Police deployed outside TN hospital conducting autopsy

Tamil Nadu police personnel were seen on Tuesday deployed in numbers outside the Tiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital which began an autopsy of the Class 12 student, found hanging a day ago in her hostel room in a school in the state's Tiruvallur district.

The girl was a student of the government-aided Sacred Heart senior secondary school for girls near Kilacheri village in Mappedu and the incident is the second such case in the state in this month.

The autopsy is being conducted with full video recording in the presence of CB-CID officials and the family members of the deceased including the mother, brother and the advocates, officials said.

The official chiefs including IPS Kannan and IG armed forces also arrived at the hospital this morning.

The deceased, a 17-year-old hailed from Tiruttani and her parents are daily wage labourers.

On Monday, parents and relatives of the girl staged protests by blocking roads at Tiruttani demanding action into the matter.

"We suspect there is something that is yet to be revealed. We won't take her body without knowing what exactly happened to her. She isn't someone who can commit suicide. She spoke to our family last night as well," said Gayathri, sister of the school girl whose body was found in a hostel.

The case has been registered at the Mappedu police station and has been transferred to Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), Tamil Nadu. According to Madras High Court's ruling, any death inside an educational institution must be investigated by the CB-CID.

According to police, on Monday morning the girl had told her friends who were leaving for school that she would come late. However, since she did not return until after the first hour was over, school staff checked her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling.

The school staff then informed the police and the body was sent to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital for autopsy. After preliminary investigations, police said no suicide note was retrieved from the hostel.

Police said the girl did not go home for a month. Her friends told the police that she was gloomy for the past few months. Selvakumar, Deputy Superintendant of Police, CB-CID Thiruvallur district is investigating the case.

The incident comes days after the suicide of a Class 12 student in Kallakurichi of the state who died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers.

After the death of the student, who purportedly jumped from the terrace of her hostel at a private school in Kallakuruchi there were violent protests in the district, prompting the Salem Police to deploy heavy security around the school and other areas. Section 144 had to be imposed in several areas. The High Court also ordered the police to find out who instigated the violence.

The last rites of the deceased girl, who died by suicide after alleged torture by teachers were performed in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi Veppur on Saturday.

