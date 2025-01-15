Thiruvalluvar Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Great Tamil Philosopher Poet and Thinker Valluvar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembers the great Tamil philosopher, poet and thinker Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day (January 15). Prime Minister Modi remarked that the great Thiruvalluvar's verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage.

"His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues", PM Modi said.

Prime Minister posted on X, "On Thiruvalluvar Day, we remember one of our land’s greatest philosophers, poets, and thinkers, the great Thiruvalluvar. His verses reflect the essence of Tamil culture and our philosophical heritage. His teachings emphasize righteousness, compassion, and justice. His timeless work, the Tirukkural, stands as a beacon of inspiration, offering profound insights on a wide range of issues. We will continue to work hard to fulfil his vision for our society."

Thiruvalluvar Day is celebrated every year on January 15 in Tamil Nadu as a par of Pongal festivities. People honours the Tamil poet, philosopher and thinker, believed to have lived in the 4th century BCE on this day.

Thiruvalluvar, commonly known as Valluvar, has contributed towards Tamil literature which is still celebrated today, with his works continuing to inspire people across generations. He is best known for writing the Tirukkural, a classic Tamil text that contains 1,330 couplets. Thiruvalluvar Day was first celebrated on May 17 and 18, 1935.