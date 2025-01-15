PM Narendra Modi Receives Guard of Honour on Arrival in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Wednesday, January. He will officially hand over to the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in the city on Army Day. Earlier today, PM Modi salutes the unwavering courage of the Indian Army.

Guard of Honour to PM Modi in Mumbai

Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a Guard of Honour upon his arrival in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Today, he will officially handover to the Indian Navy at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/CdGDuaHNCi — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2025

Prime Minister Modi remarked that the Indian Army epitomises determination, professionalism and dedication.

Today, on Army Day, we salute the unwavering courage of the Indian Army, which stands as the sentinel of our nation’s security. We also remember the sacrifices made by the bravehearts who ensure the safety of crores of Indians every day. @adgpipic.twitter.com/LZa36V0QZf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2025

"The Indian Army epitomises determination, professionalism and dedication. In addition to safeguarding our borders, our Army has made a mark in providing humanitarian help during natural disasters," he added.

"Our government is committed to the welfare of the armed forces and their families. Over the years, we have introduced several reforms and focused on modernisation. This will continue in the times to come," said the PM.

Meanwhile, PM Modi dedicated three frontline naval combatants, INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer, to the nation. The commissioning of the three frontline naval combatants will strengthen the country's efforts towards being a global leader in defence and augment its strength towards self-reliance, PM Modi said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff said, "This is the result of the hard work, dedication, and professional excellence of the Western Naval Command, the warship overseeing team, Mumbai, and every member of the field units. I would like to thank the veterans present among us..."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "...I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister, for taking time out of busy schedule to be present here with us today. Prime Minister, strengthening India’s security framework and achieving self-reliance in the defense sector has always been one of your top priorities. You have consistently provided us with your valuable guidance in this regard. The ever-growing capability of our defense sector is a living testament to your vision..."