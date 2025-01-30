Thiruvananthapuram: Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Well in Balaramapuram

A two-year-old girl who went missing earlier in the day was found dead in a well at Kottukalkonam in Kearala's Thiruvananthapuram. The child was last seen sleeping, and her parents reported her missing in the morning, said Balaramapuram Police.

Balaramapuram police have launched an investigation and are questioning the parents, Sreethu and Sreejith, and the child’s maternal uncle, said police official to the news agency ANI.

The child was found dead when the fire department arrived and inspected the well. MLA M. Vincent stated that there was no possibility of the child going there on his own and falling into the well, suggesting a mystery behind the incident. Neyyattinkara DySP confirmed that an investigation is underway, and one person is currently being questioned.