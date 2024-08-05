Thiruvananthapuram: Veena George Issues Warning Amid Rise In Brain Eating Disease In Kerala

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has issued a public health alert following the confirmation of amoebic meningoencephalitis cases in the city. The disease, though rare, poses significant health risks and has prompted urgent preventive measures. Minister George emphasized the importance of caution for residents using stagnant water for activities such as bathing or washing animals. The public is advised to seek immediate medical attention if they experience severe headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, or neck stiffness after coming into contact with potentially contaminated water.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a serious infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, which thrives in warm, stagnant water. The disease can lead to severe neurological symptoms and is often fatal if not promptly treated.In response to the situation, the Health Department has enhanced its awareness campaigns and preventive strategies. National guidelines on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been released to aid in managing the outbreak and ensuring public safety.

Residents are urged to follow the health advisories carefully and report any symptoms to healthcare providers immediately to mitigate the risk of further cases. The State Level Rapid Response Team (RRT) chaired a meeting to assess the general situation in the wake of Wayanad Landslides and the sudden spread of Amoebic Encephalitis. The death of a young man in Neyyattinkara is suspected to be of amoebic meningoencephalitis, as preliminary examination revealed that the cause of death was a brain infection.

Akhil, resident of Nellimoodu, passed away on July 23 while undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Akhil was admitted to the medical college on July 21 after experiencing severe fever and headache. Despite intensive care treatment, his condition worsened leading to his demise.