"This is an unfortunate...": BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on murder of minor girl in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 29 : Bharatiya Janata Party MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans on Monday condemned the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area.

The accused Sahil has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Uttar Pradesh today.

While talking to ANI, the BJP MP said, "This is an unfortunate and sad incident...I am in touch with the Police, administration and the family members of the victim. Youth often get caught up in emotions. Things turn to love and hate and such things happen.

"Don't know where this new generation is going," he added.

After stabbing the minor girl multiple times, the accused crushed her head with a boulder in New Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area on Sunday, the police said.

As per the police, the accused was in a relationship with the victim girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday.

The CCTV visuals also appeared where the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Several locals can be seen on the crime spot but no one intervenes in the matter.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir reacted to the people being present there but not intervening.

"If such a barbaric attack had happened on one's sister or daughter, would these people have gone on like this? Animals are not just them, but everyone," he said in a tweet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted on the incident and urged the Lieutenant Governor to take action in the matter.

Delhi Minister Atishi also slammed LG VK Saxena and asked him to "pay attention" towards law and order in the national capital.

The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

