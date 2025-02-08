This is just the beginning of AAP's defeat: Kumar Vishwas on Delhi election results

Durgapur, Feb 8 Former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas, responding to the Delhi Assembly poll results, said that this was just the beginning of AAP's defeat.

Addressing the media, Kumar Vishwas expressed hope that the BJP would address the long-standing issues facing the capital.

"I believe that the BJP will solve the local problems in Delhi. I expect that now the people of Delhi will finally get the relief they deserve," he added.

Reflecting on the political landscape, he recalled the wave of political change that swept across India 15 years ago, which was meant to bring alternative politics but ultimately failed to deliver.

"Fifteen years ago, a wave of political renaissance emerged across India, which carried the hopes of millions but turned out to be the killer of innocent dreams," he said, suggesting that corrupted parties had dashed the expectations of the people.

Vishwas also acknowledged the roles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, noting their efforts at a grassroots level.

"Both the Prime Minister and the Home Minister played an important role in managing the situation in Delhi at the micro level," he added.

Continuing his critique of the past, Vishwas compared the actions of certain political figures to that of mythological figures.

"The work done by shameless individuals (Kejriwal) was no less than Duryodhana’s. These people have caused the decline of our country," he said.

"I believe this is just the beginning of their defeat -- nature will punish them further for killing the dreams of millions."

Vishwas also addressed former AAP workers who are left in the party, urging them to reflect on their choices. "To those who are still in the party due to greed or confusion, I appeal to them to think about their lives and move in the right direction," he said.

Indirectly criticising former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Vishwas accused him of betraying AAP workers, including Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

"At least some political parties work honestly and speak directly. They don’t confuse the people with lies," he said.

Vishwas further expressed sympathy for those who had placed their trust in Kejriwal and the AAP, only to see it shattered.

"My sympathies are with those who wasted their lives with this corrupt man, including the woman (Swati Maliwal) who served the party from such a young age," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor