This no-confidence motion is our compulsion: Congress MP Gogoi

This no-confidence motion is our compulsion, this was never about numbers but about seeking justice for Manipur.Gogoi said during No-Confidence Motion. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi was supposed to open the discussion. However, Gaurav Gogoi was put forward at the last minute. With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak on No-Confidence Motion on August 10.