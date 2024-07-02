"Those Dancing with Constitution's Copy Couldn't Implement It in J&K": PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday, criticizing those who symbolically held the Constitution on their heads but failed to implement it in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly referring to Article 370. During his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, PM Modi denounced the politics of appeasement, stating it had undermined the nation. He emphasized his government's adherence to "santushtikaran" (satisfaction) rather than "tushtikaran" (appeasement).

Reflecting on the state of the country before 2014, PM Modi recalled a period marred by rampant corruption scandals, which he claimed were used to cover up previous scams. "In those days of 2014, our nation had lost its self-confidence and was submerged in despair," he remarked. He highlighted that the loss of confidence among citizens was the most significant setback.

PM Modi stressed the detrimental effects of losing trust and confidence, noting that it hindered individuals, society, and the nation from progress. "There was a time when the common refrain was 'nothing can happen to this country'," he lamented, underscoring that this sense of frustration had become ingrained. "Every day, newspapers were filled with reports of scams," he added.