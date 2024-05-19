'Those who insulted Constitution now dancing with it': PM Modi calls out Congress' 'hypocrisy'

New Delhi, May 19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a comprehensive discussion with CEO & Editor-in-Chief, AMG Media Network, Sanjay Pugalia, covering a myriad of topics in an exclusive interview.

Ranging from development and infrastructure to governance and the stock market, the conversation delved into various aspects.

With the impending election results, PM Modi took time to contemplate the achievements and challenges of his government over the past decade, while also outlining his vision for India in the years to come.

In a response to a question, PM Modi strongly countered the opposition's allegation that the BJP intends to change the Constitution if NDA manages to cross the 400-seats mark in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

He told Sanjay Pugalia that "those who have repeatedly insulted the Constitution are now dancing with the Constitution on their heads".

He was referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi brandishing a copy of the Constitution during his rallies.

The Prime Minister said his government has had the support of 400 MPs since the 2019 election results.

"Linking 400 seats and the Constitution is stupidity. The issue is they don't want the House to function," he said.

PM Modi criticised the main Opposition Congress, questioning their commitment to the Constitution.

He called out the Gandhi family's hypocrisy on the Congress' Constitution, highlighting historical instances such as Purushottam Das Tandon's presidency in 1950.

PM Modi said that Jawaharlal Nehru's refusal to accept Tandon's presidency and subsequent actions led to the removal of the elected national president, suggesting undue influence by the Gandhi family within the party.

"I ask what happened to the Congress' Constitution. Does this (Gandhi) family accept Congress' Constitution? (Purushottam Das) Tandon became Congress president (in 1950) as per the Constitution. But (Jawaharlal) Nehruji did not accept this. Nehruji did drama, he said he would not be part of the working committee. Eventually, the Congress had to remove its elected national president to make this family happy," PM Modi remarked.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the 1998 incident where former Congress president Sitaram Kesri was allegedly confined to a room to facilitate Sonia Gandhi's unopposed elevation as party chief.

"He was locked in the bathroom, thrown out overnight and Soniaji became Congress president. I want to know when the Congress functionaries of today became the party's members. They must declare to the country. Do they have the right to talk about the Constitution?" the Prime Minister questioned.

PM Modi said that when the Constitution was prepared, what was written was for the present and the future but India's heritage was showcased through drawings.

"All the drawings were from India's heritage, from Ramayana to Mahabharata to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Pandit Nehru dumped this. The Constitution published later, he had removed them," he said.

"In the first amendment to the Constitution, Pandit Nehru snipped the freedom of expression. This was the first blow to the soul of the Constitution. Then they (Congress) attacked the thought behind the Constitution.

The Prime Minister highlighted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's symbolic act of tearing up a piece of paper, where he vehemently opposed erstwhile UPA government ordinance aimed at overturning a rule that disqualifies convicted MPs and MLAs.

PM Modi criticised Gandhi's actions, questioning the credibility of those who claim to uphold the Constitution while engaging in such behaviour.

"These people are talking about the Constitution," he said.

In fact, an ordinance which was brought by the UPA government in 2013 to shield convicted lawmakers from immediate disqualification from the House was trashed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister also targeted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad over his conviction in a fodder scam case.

"Those jailed for stealing fodder and are out on health grounds are talking about the Constitution," he said.

"Those who shattered the spirit of the Constitution... they tore the draft of the Women's Reservation Bill inside Parliament. Those who severely insulted the Constitution are now dancing with the Constitution on their heads. They are lying," the Prime Minister said.

