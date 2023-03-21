"Those who try to disturb Punjab's peace will be severely dealt with", Punjab CM

Punjab [India], March 21 : Amid the ongoing crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh carried out by the Punjab Police, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday said that those who will try to disturb peace in the state will be severely dealt with.

"Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested, strict punishment will be given to them. Those who will try to disturb Punjab's peace will be severely dealt with," said CM Mann on action taken against Amritpal Singh and his associates while addressing a press conference.

"In the last few days, some elements were talking to spoil the environment of Punjab with the help of foreign powers and were giving hateful speeches. Action has been taken against them and they have been arrested and strict punishment will be given to them", said Punjab CM.

"During this operation, the law and order situation in Punjab has been absolutely fine and not even a stone has been moved. I got calls from many people in Punjab, who said that you have taken the right decision", added CM Mann.

Bhagwant Mann said, "Our children need books and not weapons. Punjab has always led the country, and will continue to do so in the future."

Earlier, the Punjab government informed that mobile internet services will be operational in many cities of Punjab after 12 noon on Tuesday.

"It is made clear that mobile internet services in all the remaining areas of the State (except Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Moga, Sangrur, Subdivision Ajnala, YPS Nagar of Mohali and areas adjacent to Airport Road) should start functioning normally from 12.00 noon today i.e., 21.03.2023", the department of Home Affairs and Justice, Government of Punjab informed in a statement on Tuesday.

The notification also added that the Broadband Services have not been suspended so that online Banking facilities, hospital services and other essential services are not disrupted.

