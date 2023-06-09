"Threatening any leader... will not be tolerated," Devendra Fadnavis on death threats against Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 : Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday instructed State police to take action after Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule alleged that her father, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had received death threats from unknown miscreants.

Devendra Fadnavis said that although there are differences at the political level threatening any leader would not be tolerated.

"Maharashtra politics has a high tradition. Although there are differences at the political level there are no differences of opinion. Threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated...In such a case the police will definitely take action as per law," Fadnavis said.

Sule earlier today said that she received a message for her father Sharad Pawar on WhatsApp from her father for Sharad Pawar. Calling such actions 'low-level politics', she added that this should stop.

"I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop", Sule told mediapersons.

She further said that if justice is not served then the Centre and State Home departments will be responsible. "The police have been informed, the home department needs to pay attention. Politics should be kept aside. Threatening messages have come through a website today, there are also threats through Twitter I don't know who is who, I have come to seek justice", she added.

She also slammed the Home Department over its failure to maintain law and order in the state and said, "Incidents are happening in a manner unlike before. What oppression is going on in the state? An incident has taken place over drinking coffee in Solapur. It is the failure of the Home Department. I request Amit Shah to look into what is going on in Maharashtra Home Department."

