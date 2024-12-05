Threats against Pappu Yadav were orchestrated at behest of Rajesh Yadav: Rambabu Yadav

Patna, Dec 5 In a surprising turn of events, Rambabu Yadav, accused of threatening Purnea MP Pappu Yadav via video call, has made a startling confession during his interrogation with the Purnea Police.

“The threats were orchestrated at the behest of Rajesh Yadav, Pappu Yadav's spokesperson and media in-charge. He is a worker of Pappu Yadav’s Jan Adhikar Party (JAP). The plan to threaten Pappu Yadav was devised by Rajesh Yadav in Eco Park, Patna. The threats were made through video calls from the same location, with the first video being deliberately made viral,” Rambabu told police officials.

Rambabu claimed he would be offered leadership opportunities within the party and monetary rewards in return for his actions.

On December 1, Rambabu sent the first threatening video to Pappu Yadav, which triggered a direct response from the MP, who called to inquire about his identity.

Overcome with fear, Rambabu went into hiding at a friend’s house. A second video was planned to be released in a few days, but the police apprehended him before it could go public.

Despite his confession, Rambabu was granted bail from the police station. The police are also investigating the alleged involvement of Rajesh Yadav and his motivations behind the conspiracy.

Rajesh Yadav, a close associate of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, has denied any involvement and called for an impartial investigation.

Rajesh Yadav categorically denied knowing Rambabu or having any connection to the case. "I do not know who Rambabu is. I have nothing to do with this matter,” Rajesh Yadav said.

Rajesh emphasised the need for a fair and impartial investigation to uncover the truth and protect the MP’s reputation. "The image of the MP is being tarnished. There should be an impartial investigation of the matter,” he said.

After arresting Rambabu from Ara, the police interrogated him, uncovering a possible link to Rajesh Yadav.

The connection came to light when the police tracked the numbers used for the threats, leading to "important clues."

An FIR was registered in the Sahayak Khajanchi Police Station of Purnea after the threats were issued. The police have been pursuing leads based on the phone numbers used in the case.

