Three Bangladeshi nationals held for illegal stay in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 27 In a crackdown on illegal immigration, the Gurugram Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegally residing in the Manesar area without valid documents.

The trio had allegedly used fake documents to gain entry into the country and bypass immigration checks, police said.

The accused have been identified as Fatima alias Lomiya (21), Khadija alias Tanisha (25) and Mohammad Habib (19), all residents of Bangladesh.

During police interrogation, it was found that the trio are siblings.

According to the police, Fatima was brought to India by another Bangladeshi girl about three years ago. She contacted her sister Khadija and called her to India as well. Khadija and Mohammad Habib had come to India three to four months ago.

Police also booked an unknown man who helped these accused make fake Indian documents and his search is going on, police said.

The trio have been booked under BNS sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), 3(5), Foreigners Act sections 14 (A) (B) and (C) and sections 12(1)(C) of the Passports Act.

Gurugram Police started a special campaign against Rohingya and other foreigners living illegally in Gurugram.

Under the campaign, Rohingya and Bangladeshis living illegally in Gurugram are being checked in different areas of the city.

Under this special campaign, 15 police teams were formed for this campaign. These teams conducted special checks at various places like slums, colonies, and hotels in the area of ​​Gurugram.

Police said the landlords must ensure police verification of landlords and action would also be taken against the landlords of tenants living without police verification.

"If anyone is found staying illegally, action is being taken as per rules against them. In addition, if anyone is found providing housing facility illegally without police verification, FIR will be registered against them," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said.

"The Gurugram Police appeals to everyone to get their tenants, workers and hotel workers police verification so that no criminal activity takes place in your area or in the society. If there is any suspicious person living around you, immediately inform the police control," he added.

