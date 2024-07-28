Three bodies found in J&K's Dal Lake identified, probe on

Srinagar, July 28 The bodies of a woman and two children recovered from the Dal Lake in J&K’s Srinagar city have been identified, said officials on Sunday.

Police said the bodies recovered were of a mother and her two children and they belonged to the Ramban district of Jammu division.

The bodies were retrieved from the foreshore area of Dal Lake on Saturday evening following which police initiated further proceedings.

“They were residents of the Gool area in Ramban district. Preliminary investigation suggests that this could be the case of suicide by drowning, but a conclusion will be made once the probe is completed," said the officials.

A special team of doctors, including forensic experts, was on the job to ascertain details and further investigation was underway.

“As a professional force, Srinagar police will conduct a foolproof inquiry into the matter while forensic experts are already on the job,” police said.

Further details were awaited.

