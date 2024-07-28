Delhi tragedy: Rajendra Nagar students write to President; demand FIR against Rau’s IAS, MCD

New Delhi, July 28 In light of the unfortunate incident that happened in Old Rajendra Nagar, Civil Services aspirants have written to President Droupadi Murmu regarding the fatalities of students due to “criminal negligence” of the coaching institute and MCD officials.

They listed the grievances of the student community of the region for the President’s consideration.

Beginning with the demand for FIR to be registered against all “culprits involving RAU’s IAS, MCD, and public personnel,” they insist that the Director must also be booked under relevant sections.

Additionally, they called for a proper investigation of all basement coachings, libraries, and PGs for safety standards; and to permanently close those that exist illegally.

Further, they put forth their demand of meeting the elected representatives of the constituency and the concerned administrative officials, as well as checking the drainage, wiring and CCTV systems.

The student community asserted their demands for fixed student strength in coaching centres and libraries.

Demanding a public apology from the well-known coaching centre, they said that MCD should call the incident “murder” and not “accident.”

