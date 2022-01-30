Three children among four killed as fire breaks out in turpentine factory in Rajasthan
Published: January 30, 2022
Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a turpentine factory in Rajasthan's Jamwa Ramgarh, an official said on Sunday.
"Three children and a man died after a fire broke out at a Turpentine oil factory in Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur. The fire was brought under control," circle officer (CO) Shiv Kumar said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )