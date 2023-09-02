Three cops killed in road accident in MP's Khargone
By IANS | Published: September 2, 2023 02:36 PM 2023-09-02T14:36:45+5:30 2023-09-02T14:40:04+5:30
Bhopal, Sep 2 Three cops were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district early on Saturday.
According to sources, the incident took place around 4:30 a.m. whenthe policemen were returning to their office by car after being deployed at a religious procession.
On the way the car rammed into a cement-laden truck from the rear.
While three cops died on spot, two were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The deceased have been identified as Vimal Tiwari (SI), Ramesh Bhaskar (SI) and Ramesh Kumawat (Constable).
--IANS
