Three-day horse show begins in Gujarat's Morbi, Minister Jitu Vaghani inaugurates event

Morbi, Dec 26 The three-day Kathiawadi–Marwadi horse exhibition and sports festival, the 'Kama Ashwa Show' (Horse show), was inaugurated at the historic town of Wankaner in Morbi district by Gujarat's Minister for Animal Husbandry, Agriculture and Cooperation, Jitu Vaghani.

The event was held in the presence of State Minister of State for Education Revaba Jadeja and several other dignitaries.

Organised jointly by the state Animal Husbandry Department and the Kathiawadi Horse Breeders Association of Gujarat, the event is being held in memory of former Wankaner ruler and noted environmentalist Digvijaysinh Zala, who had initiated the horse show in 1994.

The three-day programme celebrates Gujarat's rich equine heritage, particularly the famed Kathiawadi breed.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Vaghani said the state government is committed to the conservation and expansion of indigenous horse breeds and will establish a new breeding centre dedicated to native horses.

"A clear target will be set and work will be undertaken in mission mode to increase the horse population," he added.

He highlighted that Kathiawadi horses are valued for their bravery, calm temperament and alertness, which is why they are used in public services, including mounted police units.

The Minister also noted that strict veterinary checks were conducted before competitions to ensure animal welfare, with blood samples collected prior to participation.

Out of more than 300 registrations, around 250 horses qualified to compete in various categories.

Paying tribute to Digvijaysinh Zala, Minister Vaghani recalled his significant contributions to environmental conservation and public welfare during his tenure.

Minister of State for Education Revaba Jadeja said that horses have been an integral part of India's cultural and Vedic traditions, with references in epics such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

"A horse is considered the soul companion of a warrior, and history records legendary bonds between great warriors and their horses," she said, praising government efforts towards horse breeding and care.

Rajya Sabha MP and Wankaner royal Kesridevsinh Zala said that the bravery of warriors and the history of sacrifice remain incomplete without horses.

"The Asiatic lion of Gir, Gir cow and Kathiawadi horse have given Saurashtra a distinct identity at national and global levels," he said, calling the 17th edition of the Kama Ashwa Show a matter of pride for Morbi and Wankaner.

The event also featured an impressive display by the Rajkot Police Mounted Unit, along with a best horse decoration competition.

A book providing detailed information on horses was released by the dignitaries on the occasion.

Several public representatives, senior officials, horse breeders and citizens attended the inaugural ceremony in large numbers, marking a vibrant beginning to the prestigious equine festival.

