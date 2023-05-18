Three dead in road accident in Assam's Dhubri district

Dhubri (Assam) [India], May 18 : At least three people have been killed following a head-on collision between a truck and a motorcycle in the Gopalganj area in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place on National Highway 17 in the Gopalganj Belguri area.

The deceased people have been identified as Jahirul and Naseer.

According to a police officer, the three people who were travelling on a bike, died on the spot after it collided with a truck which was coming from the opposite direction.

Police seized the truck however the truck driver fled from the scene following the accident.

Earlier in January, at least two people, both female, were killed and five others injured in a road accident in Assam's Dhubri district.

The incident occurred at GTB road in Dhubri town where a four-wheeler, in which the victims were travelling, collided with a truck and two motorcycles parked on the roadside.

According to police, the vehicle was going towards Gauripur and collided with a truck and two motorcycles.

Following the accident, locals and police rescued the injured persons and admitted them to a nearby hospital.

"The injured persons were rushed to hospital. Two among the injured persons succumbed to their injuries at the hospital," a police officer of Dhubri district said.

