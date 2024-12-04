Three detained with cash, Jan Suraj Party pamphlets in Bihar's Sitamarhi

Patna, Dec 4 The police have detained three men after intercepting a car carrying a significant amount of cash, Jan Suraj Party pamphlets and election-related material in Bihar's Sitamarhi, said officials on Wednesday.

The car, a white vehicle with a "Bharat Sarkar" sticker, was stopped during a routine vehicle check in the Dumra police station area on Tuesday night as part of tightened security measures ahead of the Tirhut MLC elections.

Manoj Kumar Tiwari, the SP of Sitamarhi police confirmed the incident, stating: "During vehicle checking, police stopped a white car with 'Bharat Sarkar' written on it. Rs 1.52 lakh cash, pamphlets, and election-related items were found inside. Three individuals have been detained, and questioning is underway. The alleged persons confessed that they belong to the Jan Suraj party."

Although there are suspicions that the money might have been intended to influence voters, the police have not yet confirmed this. The operation reflects the Sitamarhi police's proactive approach to maintaining the integrity of the elections by preventing potential violations such as vote-buying.

Further investigations are ongoing to determine the origin and purpose of the seized materials, and the detained individuals remain under scrutiny, said officials.

The Tirhut MLC election, scheduled for December 5, is shaping up to be a triangular contest between Abhishek Jha of the JD(U), Gopi Kishan (RJD) and Dr Vinayak Gautam (Jan Suraj Party).

Gautam has a strong political legacy being the son of former MLC Ramkumar Singh and grandson of former Bihar Minister Raghunath Pandey.

This background adds a layer of intrigue to the election, making it a closely watched event.

The district administration has implemented strict security protocols to ensure free and fair elections. A total of 54 polling stations have been established across the district, including four polling booths in the headquarters, two in the city, and two booths in each block.

“The district administration is determined to conduct fair and free elections,” Tiwari said.

The Tirhut MLC seat is witnessing intense competition, and the involvement of candidates with deep political roots, like Vinayak Gautam, adds historical and emotional significance for voters.

