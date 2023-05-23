Three from J&K selected in Civil Service exam 2022, two in top 20

Srinagar, May 23 Three candidates from J&K made it to the prestigious Civil Service exams 2022, the result for which was declared by the UPSC on Tuesday.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Anantnag district got the 7th rank.

Bhat, who had figured at the 225th rank previously, told reporters that he is satisfied with his rank this time. He said he credits his achievement to family and friends who supported him unconditionally during the preparations.

24-year old Bhat did his B.Tech in civil engineering from National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Srinagar.

Parsanjeet Kour from Poonch district has figured at 11th rank.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor